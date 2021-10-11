50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for missing boy from Idaho

An Amber alert has been issued for Kingston James Solis.
An Amber alert has been issued for Kingston James Solis.(National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - An Amber alert has been issued for 6-year-old Kingston James Solis from Idaho who is believed to be in danger.

Kingston has black hair and is missing his two front teeth. He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, blue jeans, gray shoes and a black and red Avengers backpack.

Authorities believe the child is with Lucy Elena Mendoza and may be traveling in a white 2018 Kia Stinger with Idaho plate ROXIEE.

The vehicle may be near places with free wifi because the suspect has no current address. Mendoza is living from her car and using applications on her phone to make calls.

Anyone with information should call 911.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louis’ condition is unknown, and three others, who were inside the home, are now in custody,...
Police confirm escaped inmate Desmond Louis has died
Four of six injured in explosion at Westlake Chemical released from hospital
Four of six injured in explosion at Westlake Chemical released from hospital
Video commissioned by the I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge Task Force and shot by Porche Aerial...
I-10 Bridge Update: All lanes of bridge open
Reopenings and closures in SWLA

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Slight chance of rain this week, cooler weather arrives this weekend!
In this Nov. 25, 2020 file photo, Fulton County Georgia election chief Rick Barron talks to...
Election workers accused of shredding voter applications
Cleanup contractors unload collected oil in plastic bags, trying to stop further crude oil...
California’s ‘Surf City USA’ beach reopens after oil spill
At least two fatalities after small plane crashes into homes in California.
Crews on scene of plane crash in California
Louisiana State Police leader Col. Lamar Davis speaks to reporters amid a widening federal...
THE INVESTIGATORS: LSP plans to implement new procedures after trooper ambush killing