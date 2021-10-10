50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Winston-Callaway Hail Mary TD ignites Saints victory over Washington

Marquez Callaway pulls in 2 TD receptions against Washington. (Source: Michael Nance)
Marquez Callaway pulls in 2 TD receptions against Washington. (Source: Michael Nance)(Michael Nance)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In an absolute wild affair, the Saints (3-2) grabbed a much needed win at Washington (2-3), 33-22.

The game turned on it’s head right before half with the contest tied, 13-13. Jameis Winston connected on a Hail Mary to Marquez Callaway resulting in a 49-yard touchdown.

It was one of two touchdown receptions for the 2nd-year Saint. Winston also hit Callaway for a 12-yard score in the fourth quarter.

Winston totaled four touchdown passes overall in the win. Deonte Harris was on the receiving end of a Winston bomb that went for a 72-yard touchdown. Alvin Kamara scored the final touchdown of the afternoon on a 19-yard touchdown reception.

Kamara finished with 121 yards through ground and air. Kamara also found the end zone on a 23-yard rushing touchdown in the second quarter.

The Saints played most of the matchup without the services of Taysom Hill. The Swiss Army-knife got knocked out of the game in the first half with a concussion.

The Saints will be off next week with a bye.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louis’ condition is unknown, and three others, who were inside the home, are now in custody,...
Police confirm escaped inmate Desmond Louis has died
Four of six injured in explosion at Westlake Chemical released from hospital
Four of six injured in explosion at Westlake Chemical released from hospital
Video commissioned by the I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge Task Force and shot by Porche Aerial...
I-10 Bridge Update: All lanes of bridge open
Reopenings and closures in SWLA

Latest News

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton talks to side judge Walt Coleman IV (87) in the first...
Trust factor continues to build between Winston and Payton
Former Saints wide receiver Joe Horn speaks with reporters after becoming the first person to...
Paragon Casino brings sports betting to Cenla
Kicker Cody Parkey (2) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York...
Saints release kicker Aldrick Rosas; sign replacement Cody Parkey
C.J. Gardner-Johnson and P.J. Williams celebrate a big defensive play at New England. (Source:...
Saints 1.5-point favorite over Washington