SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 9, 2021

(KPLC)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 9, 2021.

Titus Jude Jumper, 42, League City, TX: Domestic abuse battery.

Sedrick Juan Gordon, 31, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery.

Jason Eugene McFerrin, 29, Prairieville: Battery of a dating partner, first offense; interfering with emergency communication; theft less than $1,000; direct contempt of court.

Eric Antonio Sanabria-Morales, 45, Lake Charles: Failure to register and notify as a sex offender or child predator (2 charges); direct contempt of court; resisting an officer; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule I; prohibited acts, drug paraphrenlia.

Kasee Rae Somers, 28, Kountze, TX: Out of state detainer; driving on right side of road, exceptions; following vehicles; flight from an officer, aggravated flight from an officer; resisting an officer; illegal carrying of weapons, first offense.

Douglas Robert Cady, 40, Brady, TX: Parole detainer.

Joseph Charles Edward Hartman, 25, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court; instate detainer.

Jacob Wesley Hinton, 30, Iowa: Theft of a motor vehicle from $25,000 or more; illegal possession of stolen things from $1,000 but less than $5,000.

Marvin Antonio Portillo Cobos, 35, Lake Charles: Failure to report the commission of certain felonies.

Oscar Rene Lucero, 34, Sulphur: Second degree murder.

Bralynn Niki Common, 21, Lake Charles: Home invasion; aggravated assault with a firearm (2 charges); aggravated battery; cruelty to juveniles.

Waynisha Nequette Bass, 22, Houston, TX: Prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana first offense (14 grams or less); possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II (2 charges).

Yoshua Edward Buckley, 30, Lake Charles: Telephone communications/improper language/harassment; direct contempt of court.

Fernando Razo, 35, Sulphur: Domestic abuse battery.

