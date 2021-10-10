Investigation continues into shooting spree that left 2 dead, including trooper

PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police said it is working closely with several area, state, and federal agencies to investigate a multi-parish deadly shooting spree that resulted in two deaths, including a state trooper.

Troopers added three other victims suffered critical injuries.

They said Matthew Mire, 31, was taken into custody shortly after 10 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 9, after a daylong manhunt by numerous law enforcement agencies. They added Mire was taken into custody without incident and then taken to a hospital for injuries he sustained from a K-9 bite and suspected self-inflicted gunshot wound to the leg.

According to LSP, the investigation so far shows Master Trooper Adam Gaubert, a 19-year veteran of LSP, was ambushed by Mire as he sat in his fully marked patrol unit. Investigators said the ambush occurred not far from the shooting on Dutton Road that happened overnight into the early morning hours of Saturday. The other person believed to have been killed by Mire was identified as Pamela Adair.

Troopers explained Mire is a person of interest in multiple shootings in several parishes. They said after the shootings, Mire was involved in a chase where he fired a weapon at the pursuing state trooper. They added the trooper exchanged gunfire with Mire during the incident and was not injured.

Officials said the search for Mire was a combined effort by Louisiana State Police, Homeland Security Investigations, US Alcohol Tobacco & Firearms, Louisiana Department of Corrections, Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, and East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office. They added the agencies worked together to search the area near Hoo Shoo Too Road at the Tiger Bend Bridge.

LSP said Mire will face the following charges in Ascension Parish: first-degree murder of a police officer, attempted first-degree murder of a police officer, and aggravated flight from an officer. Officials said he will also face the following charges in East Baton Rouge Parish: attempted first-degree murder of a police officer and aggravated flight from an officer.

Troopers said they are maintaining constant watch over Mire at the medical facility and he will be booked on the warrant charges upon release.

According to investigators, LSP Bureau of Investigations and LSP Crime Lab processed several crime scenes in Ascension and East Baton Rouge parishes related to the shootings involving the troopers.

Officials said Gaubert had served with LSP since 2002 performing patrol duties at Troop A in Baton Rouge and serving as a detective in the LSP Criminal Investigations Division throughout his career. They added he was also a veteran of the US Army. LSP emphasized it will mourn his loss and honor his legacy of service to the department and the citizens of Louisiana.

Adam Gaubert (Wade McIntyre | Gonzales Weekly Citizen)

Arrangements for Gaubert are not finalized but he will be afforded full honors earned with a line of duty death. Further information on services will be announced when available.

Louisiana State Police said it has received inquiries about donations to Gaubert’s family.

How you can donate:

Visit https://latroopers.org/about-lsta/louisiana-troopers-charities or https://www.paypal.me/LSTALTC

Check: Made payable to Louisiana Troopers Charities with Gaubert Family in the memo line and sent to our office at 8120 Jefferson Highway Baton Rouge, LA 70809.- Phone: Contact us at 225.928.2000 for personal assistance or to facilitate a credit card donation.

Louisiana State Police posted the following message on its Facebook page Saturday, Oct. 9:

With a heavy heart, Louisiana State Police is announcing the death of Master Trooper Adam Gaubert who was killed in the line of duty. Trooper Gaubert, a 19-year veteran of our department, was ambushed while in his patrol unit. Preliminary information indicates that Trooper Gaubert was shot and killed in the area in which an early morning Homicide occurred. The suspect, 31-year-old Matthew Mire, was taken into custody this evening shortly before 10pm without incident. Trooper Gaubert embodied everything we stand for; honor, duty, selfless service, and courage. In the days ahead, we will mourn his tragic death and honor his service to our department and the citizens of Louisiana. At this time, we ask that you please respect Trooper Gaubert’s family’s privacy. Thank you for your patience and understanding while we work to maintain the safety of our citizens and fully investigate all aspects of this incident. Please keep our Troopers and Trooper Gaubert’s family in your prayers.

Gov. John Bel Edwards issued a statement Sunday morning offering condolences for the trooper’s death:

Master Trooper Adam Gaubert dedicated his long career with the Louisiana State Police to protecting the people of our state and it is with a heavy heart that I mourn his death from injuries sustained in the line of duty on Saturday. He served selflessly and courageously to keep our people and our communities safe, and he represents the best of all us. Please join Donna and me in praying for Trooper Gaubert and his family, his friends and the many people whose lives he touched. Our thoughts are also with the Louisiana State Police family, as it has lost a dedicated and loyal teammate and a brother. Preliminary information indicates that Trooper Gaubert was shot and killed in the area in which an early morning homicide occurred. I am thankful for Louisiana State Police and all law enforcement agencies that worked together to capture the suspect in these homicides. It is my hope that we will have a clearer picture of what happened as the investigation continues and that justice will be served for Trooper Gaubert.

The investigation is ongoing.

Tributes have been pouring in for the fallen trooper.

I was deeply saddened to learn of the death of Master Trooper Adam Gaubert, who on Saturday was killed in the line duty as he was ambushed while in his patrol unit. Trooper Gaubert was a dedicated and faithful 19-year veteran of the Louisiana State Police department. One of the most trying times I have in serving as Speaker of the House is when I hear that one of our police officers has had their life taken needlessly. It's a reminder of the many dangers our officers face every day in responding to calls and putting their lives on the line to protect us. Master Trooper Gaubert will forever be remembered for his courageousness and selflessness in serving the people of our state. The entire Louisiana House of Representatives grieves the loss of Trooper Gaubert and, our condolences and prayers are with the trooper’s family and colleagues and all of those who were fortunate to know him.

