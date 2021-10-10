How long was La. trooper injured before being found? LSP investigating

PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police (LSP) Superintendent Lamar Davis couldn’t fully explain how long it took authorities to realize Master Trooper Adam Gaubert had been allegedly ambushed, and killed.

“We are investigating…there are some inconsistencies and information we’re trying to gather,” Davis said in a news conference Saturday, October 10th.

That investigation continued Sunday, as troopers worked to piece together exactly how long Gaubert’s ambush went unnoticed.

“The circumstances of when the shooting took place and the discovery of Trooper Gaubert in his unit [are] part of the ongoing investigation, but will be evaluated thoroughly in the coming days,” said an LSP spokesperson Sunday.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s office says the suspected gunman, Matthew Mire, shot two people around 3 a.m. Saturday morning.

That incident happened on Dutton Road in Prairieville, not far away from where LSP officials say they located Gaubert.

State troopers have not said whether Gaubert was responding to that incident.

WAFB cameras filmed a seemingly abandoned unit on Dutton Street just before 1 p.m. Saturday evening. An LSP spokesperson confirmed the station’s video showed the crime scene and that Gaubert’s body was found inside of his unit.

This incident involving Mire and state troopers is separate from a gunfight on Hoo Shoo Too Road in Baton Rouge Saturday afternoon.

In that incident, troopers were able to escape without being injured.

Mire was taking into custody after an hours-long manhunt in that same area.

An LSP spokesperson said Mire was under constant watch at a medical facility and he will be booked on the warrant charges upon release.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.