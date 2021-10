Halloween events in SWLA

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - List of Halloween events around SWLA.

Tuesdays and Thursdays in October:

Bulldog Bunker Fall Festival Carnival - Jennings Library, 3:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.

Thursdays in October:

Activities for kids - Welsh Library, 4:00 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 13:

· Halloween Craft Day - Oakdale Library, 10 a.m. - 11 a.m.

Saturday, Oct. 16:

· “The Addams Family” Movie Night - The Strand Theater in Jennings, 6 p.m.

· DeRidder Women’s League Halloween Bash - 7 p.m. - 11 p.m.

Oct. 22 - 24:

· Boy Scouts Cub Haunted Family Campout - Camp Edgewood. (REGISTER ONLINE)

Saturday, Oct. 23:

· “Dial M for Murder” Movie Night - The Strand Theater in Jennings, 6 p.m.

Oct. 29-30:

Pumpkin carving contest - Merryville Town Hall (free pumpkins available starting Oct. 16).

Saturday, Oct. 30:

· Movie Night (TBA) - The Strand Theater in Jennings.

Sunday, Oct. 31:

· Boo on the Avenue - Arthur Avenue in Lake Arthur, 5:30 p.m.

