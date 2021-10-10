First Alert Forecast: Pair of cold fronts arrive this week, both could bring rain...

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Hopefully you were able to enjoy the weather over the past several days because this week will not be as nice. Two cold fronts will arrive, and the second one will likely bring another round of nice weather!

First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

The first cold front will arrive Monday and will likely bring a broken line of showers and storms to SWLA during the morning hours. The rain won’t last too long and should be gone by the afternoon. Temperatures are not going to change with this front as it will be dissipating as it moves over our area.

Tuesday through Thursday will be warm and humid with highs in the upper 80s and lows in the low 70s. Rain does not look very likely, except maybe on Thursday ahead of the next front. The humidity will be noticeable and heat indices will likely reach the low 90s!

The second cold front will arrive Friday and could also bring scattered showers and storms. But the bigger story is the change in weather behind the front, this will likely bring some fall-feeling air into SWLA!

By the weekend we will likely see lows in the 50s in some areas and highs that may struggle to reach 80 degrees under abundant sunshine! Of course we will continue to fine tune that forecast as we get closer to the weekend.

The tropics are quiet close to home with no threats to SWLA likely through next week.

Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton

