SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 8, 2021

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 8, 2021.

Osman Rafael Murillo Ranos, 35, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery, strangulation; federal detainer.

Kelsey Lashaee Harrison, 23, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery, child endangerment.

Dundra Norwood, 20, Prichard, AL: Sale, distribution or possession of legend drug without prescription or order prohibited, exceptions, penalties; obstruction of justice.

Mark Henry Pooser, 58, Beaumont, TX: Indecent behavior with juveniles; sexual battery.

Tyrone Micheal Higginbotham, 67, Lake Charles: Obscenity; criminal trespass.

Cleveland Gallow, 43, Ville Platte: Failure to register and notify as a sex offender or child predator, first; unlawful presence of a sex offender.

Roman Wayne Eddleman, 39, DeQuincy: Direct contempt of court; produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent Schedule II Narcotic; prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia; flight from an officer, aggravated flight from an officer; resisting an officer; driving on roadway laned for traffic; required position and method of turning at intersections; operating vehicle while license is suspended; disarming of a peace officer; instate detainer.

Forrest Christian Ivy, 25, Lake Charles: Obscenity.

Micahel Dean Mims, 51, Galveston, TX: Illegal possession of stolen things from $5,000 but less than $25,000.

Jahvon Laval Gallien, 34, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse aggravated assault child endangerment; reckless operation.

John Robert Cooley, 43, Lake Charles: Illegal possession of stolen things from $5,000 but less than $25,000; resisting an officer; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule I; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II (2 charges); prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia (2 charges); illegal possession of stolen things less than $1,000; resisting an officer; direct contempt of court (12 charges).

Jason Lamar Henderson, 42, DeQuincy: Theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000.

John Linn Hoffpauir, 33, Lake Charles: Cruelty to persons with infirmities.

Mark Edward Fee, 41, Sulphur: Cyberstalking, first offense (3 charges); stalking (3 charges); illegal possession of stolen firearms first offense; possession of firearm or carrying cocnealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies; prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II.

Laken Delon Johnson, 33, Oakdale: Direct contempt of court; illegal possession of stolen things from $5,000 but less than $25,000.

Angel Michelle Fortenberry, 30, Oakdale: Illegal possession of stolen things from $5,000 but less than $25,000; direct contempt of court.

Territhyon Michelle Garcia, 54, Houston, TX: Battery of a police officer; resisting an officer.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.