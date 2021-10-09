Petro Bowl sets reopening date

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Outside of Petro Bowl in Lake Charles sit paint cans, hammers and wood. Their all part of the materials needed to rebuild the bowling alley following Hurricane Laura.

“The roof was completely pulled back like a tuna fish can you opened up,” employee Debbie Stroderd said.

“We found out that it was almost totaled from the inside and we had to replace all the lanes,” owner Fred Book said.

There was never a concern the business would strike out following Hurricane Laura. The owners knew it would reopen bigger and better than ever.

Employees say some new surprises will be revealed during their grand reopening in November, like lighting above the lanes, an arcade area, along with VIP bowling.

The only reduction is in the amount of lanes down from the original 48 to 34. This all was not a cheap endeavor.

“Just the lanes themselves were in the millions of dollars, and of course the construction with the extensive damage, it was also a few million dollars to rebuild, not just because of what was damaged, but also the supply,” Stroderd said.

That supply issue during the pandemic pushed construction back several times. It was halted again following Hurricane Ida. Although the bumps along the way have been challenging, the owners say it’s rewarding to bring something that’s needed back to the community.

“People are so excited because I think we’re about the only place in town. We are the only bowling center in town that there’s something to do here,” Stroderd said.

Petro Bowling is set to reopen on Nov. 1, 2021.

