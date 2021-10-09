McNeese Volleyball wins in straight sets against Northwestern State

NATCHITOCHES—McNeese volleyball bounced from Thursday’s disappointing loss here Saturday behind a scrappy defense that recorded 52 digs to walk away with a straight-set 3-0 (25-19, 25-21, 25-19) Southland Conference win over Northwestern State. McNeese (9-7, 3-2 SLC) was led in kills by freshman Aryn Johnson who tied her career-high with 17.

Johnson put down six of her 17 kills in the first set. Sophomore Macee Krpec was credited with 12 kills and is her fourth consecutive match with 10 or more kills. Krpec opened the match with seven kills on eight attempts without an error for an .875 hitting percent in the first set.

The Cowgirls took the early lead in all three sets and held as much as a seven point lead in set one. NW State got as close as three points in the set but the Cowgirls closed the set on a 5-2 run to take a 1-0 lead. In set two, McNeese held an 8-4 early lead before the Demons tied the set at 16 apiece. McNeese would go on another run (9-5) to win the set to take an overall 2-0 lead.

The third set was just like the previous two with McNeese jumping out to a 12-7 lead before NW State responded to cut the lead to 13-12. A kill by Johnson then seven straight points behind the serve of Lizzy Low put the Cowgirls up 21-12. McNeese would pick up the win on a NW State service error on match point.

The loss drops NW State to 7-13 overall and 1-4 in the SLC

