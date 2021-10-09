50/50 Thursdays
Louisiana residents can get $100 for getting first COVID-19 vaccine dose

By Andrea Robinson
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 8:24 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Getting the COVID-19 vaccine could now make you $100 richer. As part of a state program, the Louisiana Department of Health is offering the incentive to encourage more people to get the vaccine.

During the month of October, Louisiana residents who roll up their sleeves for their fist dose of the vaccine can receive a $100 Visa gift card.

“The goal is definitely to especially start folks who have not decided to get vaccinated,” said Sheree Tallion with LDH. “Right now we kind of leveled off, and really want to get back into the game of giving out vaccinations, and if this will just turn a few folks back into line and get them in line to get the vaccinations, then that’s what we want to do.”

Tallion said that making $100 will only take a few minutes.

“Any person who is receiving a shot for the first time, so anybody who is starting their vaccine can receive that at our participating locations,” Tallion said.

The Visa incentive card will be given to the participant during the 15 minute waiting period after the vaccine is administered.

“Your card will be loaded with cash within 24 hours of receiving it,” Tallion said.

She adds that at least two different variations for the vaccine will be offered at each location.

To find your nearest “Shot for 100″ location, click HERE.

