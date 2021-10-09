Locals claim Entergy bills are higher than ever

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Some Entergy customers in Southwest Louisiana are reporting significant increases in their monthly bills.

“I feel like we are at a disadvantage because I can’t live without electricity,” said Entergy customer Renee Whitaker. “I can cut off cable. I can cut off cell phones. I can do things like that to help budget, but I have to have electricity.”

It’s a necessity that we can’t live without, but higher-than-normal energy bills have some residents worried about how they’re going to keep the lights on.

“Our Entergy bill has really increased since the new meters came on,” Whitaker said.

“My home is under 2,000 square feet, and I am paying right at $700 a month,” said Entergy customer Dawna Doga.

Doga says her issues with the utility company date back to last year.

”We were out of electricity for 35 days during hurricane, personally, and I still got a 400 and something dollar bill,” Doga said.

Her monthly usage has increasingly grown exponentially, making it unaffordable.

“Since the meter has been put on in June, the price of our electricity has tripled,” Doga said.

Entergy spokesperson Margaret Harris said the company is utilizing a more sophisticated meter, and for many, was coincidentally installed in some of the warmest months of the year. She said that there are several factors to blame other than the new meters.

“Customers are using more air conditioning, the weather warming up, humidity is going up, as well as the cost of natural gas going up are really the reasons that bills are higher right now,” Harris said.

The company has increased fuel adjustments and the formula rate plan, but still encourages customers to reach out with their concerns.

“We can take a look at the billing history, take a look and make sure prior to the instillation of advanced meter that there weren’t estimations,” Harris said.

Entergy asks if you have a problem with your bill to call its customer service line at 1-800-ENTERGY.

