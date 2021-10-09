50/50 Thursdays
LCPD investigating double homicide on General Patton Street

(KPLC)
By Amanda Johnson
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Police Department was assigned to the 2700 block of General Patton Street to investigate a double homicide at 1:22 a.m. Saturday, according to Lt. Jeffrey Keenum.

No further information is available at this time.

The Lake Charles Police Department asks anyone with information about this case to call 337-491-1311 and ask for lead investigator Sgt. Willie Fontenot.

