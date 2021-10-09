FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dry weather sticks around for Sunday, a front arrives to start the week

A warm and muggy evening ahead (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Our weather has remained nice to start the weekend as we are seeing plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures with highs back into the middle to upper 80′s. Clouds are becoming more prevalent across all of Southwest Louisiana as moisture continues to build with our winds turning back out of the south and pumping in plenty of moisture to the area.

Several fronts bring the threat of some storms (KPLC)

If you have any plans this evening they will be just fine as we stay dry, but our temperatures will be much warmer and slower to drop as winds have turned back out of the south and we have some cloud cover beginning to move in. Maybe grilling out this evening and watching the LSU game expect it to be a warm one with temperatures in the middle to upper 70′s through the early evening. As time passes we will eventually cool back into the lower 70′s by midnight and as you start your Sunday lows will be in the middle to upper 60′s. Some areas of patchy fog will be possible across the area but that will quickly burn off once the sun comes up and then we can focus on a partly cloudy afternoon ahead. Highs will once again reach the middle to upper 80′s with humidity making it feel just a little warmer through the afternoon but our rain chances remain low.

Above average temperatures through much of the upcoming week (KPLC)

Things will begin to change as we move into the new week as several fronts will make their way towards Southwest Louisiana with the first arriving as we head into Monday with the possibility of isolated showers and storms returning. Models right now aren’t very aggressive with showers and storms across the area but a few will be possible through the first half of the day before some drier weather moves in for the second half. Some sunshine will be possible as well, which will allow our highs to reach the upper 80′s and that will be the case through much of the week. While we see less shower and storm activity through the middle of the week the humidity will continue to be in full force as the first front doesn’t change our overall pattern. However, looking into the second half of the ten day a more significant change looks possible.

A cold front brings rain chances to start the new week (KPLC)

Moving into late next week a second front looks to arrive bring some showers and storms and meanwhile an area of low pressure could be trailing on the southern end of the front keeping clouds and rain chances around. While rain chances are still on the lower side we could still be looking at a quarter to maybe half inch of rain over the course of the next 7 days. Models also show a more significant cool down by next weekend however that is something we will have to watch and will depend on how strong the front will be. A quick check of the tropics shows a system off the east coast with a 50% chance of forming over the next few days but will be of no issue for us and the rest of the tropics including the Gulf remain of no issue. Enjoy the rest of the weekend and the sunshine before a few rain chances by next week.

Not a lot of rain expected but some downpours likely (KPLC)

Much of the tropics remain on the quiet end for now (KPLC)

Meteorologist Jacob Durham

