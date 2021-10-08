50/50 Thursdays
"Walk to End Alzheimer's" on Oct. 9

Walk to End Alzheimer’s
Walk to End Alzheimer’s(Walk to End Alzheimer’s)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 5:01 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Alzheimer’s Association’s “Walk to End Alzheimer’s” will be held at the Lake Charles Civic Center Amphitheater at 9 a.m. on Oct. 9, 2021.

The event raises awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support, and research.

Organizers say there will be COVID-19 precautions in place. They ask that all Walk attendees be vaccinated against COVID-19 or wear a mask when in an overcrowded area. Masks will be available on-site.

If you’d like to register, donate, or volunteer for the walk you can visit their website HERE.

