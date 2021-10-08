“Walk to End Alzheimer’s” on Oct. 9

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Alzheimer’s Association’s “Walk to End Alzheimer’s” will be held at the Lake Charles Civic Center Amphitheater at 9 a.m. on Oct. 9, 2021.

The event raises awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support, and research.

Organizers say there will be COVID-19 precautions in place. They ask that all Walk attendees be vaccinated against COVID-19 or wear a mask when in an overcrowded area. Masks will be available on-site.

If you’d like to register, donate, or volunteer for the walk you can visit their website HERE.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.