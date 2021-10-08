50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

USA Beach Volleyball Olympians to attend fundraiser in Lake Charles

South Beach Volleyball Court
South Beach Volleyball Court(KPLC)
By Brady Renard
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - USA Olympic beach volleyball team members, Phil Dalhausser and Nick Lucena are headed to Lake Charles to participate in the Local Heart Foundation, ‘Serving for the Heart’ volleyball tournament on Saturday, October 9. The duo qualified and played in the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

The event will be held at South Beach Volleyball in Lake Charles and is the first large in-person fundraiser for the non-profit foundation since the pandemic.

The weekend will kick off with a meet and greet party with the Olympians on Friday, October 8th at South Beach Volleyball from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. The evening will feature live music by “The Vermillionaires”, food, drinks and a silent auction. The volleyball tournament will take place on Saturday with the volleyball matches beginning at 10:00 a.m.

The Local Heart Foundation is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization based in Lake Charles. They work to promote a culture of compassion in and around our local community through fundraising efforts to directly impact and aid local individuals and families who are currently dealing with heart disease. Since their founding in 2017, they have fulfilled over 200 requests from local heart patients of all ages by providing resources for overwhelming and unplanned financial burdens while undergoing treatment for heart disease.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louis’ condition is unknown, and three others, who were inside the home, are now in custody,...
Police confirm escaped inmate Desmond Louis has died
Four of six injured in explosion at Westlake Chemical released from hospital
Four of six injured in explosion at Westlake Chemical released from hospital
Video commissioned by the I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge Task Force and shot by Porche Aerial...
I-10 Bridge Update: All lanes of bridge open
Reopenings and closures in SWLA

Latest News

Barbe WR Jamaal Levi at practice
Sports Person of the Week - Jamaal Levi
Jennings' Trevor Etienne
Jennings’ Trevor Etienne to play in All-American Bowl
levi
Sports Person of the Week - Jamaal Levi
LCCP focused on Westlake after big win last season
LCCP focused on Westlake after big win last season