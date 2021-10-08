Two SWLA Hospitals receive designation as “birth ready” hospitals.

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Louisiana has the highest rate of death for pregnant women in the country, and a hospital collaboration is working to change that.

They’ve started giving a new seal of approval for birthing hospitals.

Here in southwest Louisiana, CHRISTUS Ochsner Lake Area Hospital and Jennings American Legion Hospitals are celebrating their new designation as “birth ready” facilities.

“It’s a very proud moment for all of us, it has been a lot of hard work, and it was a team of us, my nurse educator, my childbirth educator, it’s been a team effort,” said Clinical Director of labor and delivery and women’s services at CHRISTUS Ochsner Lake Area Hospital, Jo Teague.

Over at Jennings American Legion Hospitals, this is what they had to say.

“We are extremely excited to be one of the first group hospitals to achieve this designation in the state,” said clinical educator at Jennings American Legion Hospital, Allison Fields. “It’s such an honor to be recognized for all the hard work.”

The pair are currently the only Southwest Louisiana hospitals to have the designation.

“There are 49 birthing facilities in Louisiana. 42 of the birthing facilities are a part of the Perinatal Quality collaborative, and so all of our hospitals in the collaborative were eligible to apply for designation. 30 of our hospitals applied, and then 16 met the criteria,” said Medical Director of Louisiana Perinatal Quality Collaborative, Dr. Veronica Gillispie-Bell.

So what are “birth ready” hospitals? Dr. Veronica Gillispie-Bell explains.

“So there’s five different areas within the designation participation, because we are a collaborative and we learn from each other,” she said. “And so that’s our hospitals all participating with us and participating together, addressing health disparities and patient partnership, understanding that we have to address implicit bias and structural racism, as well as understanding that care is the care that we are doing with our patients.”

Other standards include staff education and policies.

“We’ve had to put policies in place that we identify and treat hypertension immediately,” said Jo Teague.

It’s all an effort to ensure safe and healthy deliveries.

Not all hospitals applied for the credential.

Lake Charles Memorial Hospital has yet to apply, but says in part, quote:”We are currently compiling all the data necessary, and fully intend to apply for designation during the next application opening in January.”

