Two Beaumont women accused of theft in Louisiana and Texas

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Two Texas residents and a juvenile have been arrested after being accused of stealing from stores in Louisiana and Texas, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Spokeswoman Kayla Vincent says deputies were dispatched to a store on Derek Dr. in Lake Charles around 5 p.m. on Oct. 6, 2021.

When deputies arrived, they say they found the three suspects from Beaumont, Texas, who were identified as:

Autoplay Caption

Chances M. Robinson, 26

Kasey M. Bean, 25

A 16-year old juvenile

Deputies say their investigation showed that the suspects had entered the store two separate times that day and stole about $4,600 worth of merchandise as well as $2,000 worth of merchandise from the same store in Beaumont that same day.

Upon further investigation, deputies say they were able to determine that this was not the first time Robinson and Bean had stolen from the store on Derek Drive. Deputies say the two suspects had also stolen $1,000 worth of merchandise from the store on Sept. 9.

Robinson and Bean were both booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center for three charges of theft under $5,000 and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.

Robinson has since been released on a $23,000 bond set by Judge Tony Fazzio. Bean was released on a $27,500 bond also set by Judge Fazzio.

The 16-year old juvenile was also arrested and booked into the Juvenile Detention Center for theft under $5,000.

The stolen items from the thefts on Oct. 6 in Lake Charles and Beaumont have been recovered by deputies.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.