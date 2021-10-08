Two arrested for allegedly attacking juveniles at Jeff Davis Fair

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested two teens Thursday night after investigating an attack on several juveniles at the Jeff Davis Fairgrounds in Jennings, said Chief Deputy Christopher Ivey.

The attack was initiated by a 16-year-old female juvenile and an 18-year-old male, Ivey said. Four victims, ages 13 to 15, were identified with minor injuries.

Treshawn Deandre Lavan, 18, of Lake Arthur was arrested and charged with simple battery. The 16-year-old juvenile was also charged with simple battery and released to her guardians on citation, Ivey said.

Sheriff Woods wants everyone to be safe and have an enjoyable time at the annual fair, Ivey said. The sheriff’s office has extra personnel working to ensure the safety of all who are participating in the festivities.

Deputies working the entrances are equipped with metal detectors to identify weapons and will be searching bags. No backpacks or large bags are allowed inside the fair grounds for security purposes. Ivey encourages parents to speak with their children about their conduct.

Local police agencies and the sheriff’s office have received information that a group of children, from the Jennings and Welsh areas, have commented on social media that they intend to start a fight, possibly involving weapons, and video it to upload to social media, Ivey said.

The Jefferson Davis Sheriff’s Office will not tolerate any acts of violence at the event and will aggressively respond to any unruly behavior, Ivey said. Adults involved will be booked into parish jail and juveniles will be cited and held until parents report to the sheriff’s office.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.