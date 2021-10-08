50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Two arrested for allegedly attacking juveniles at Jeff Davis Fair

Jeff Davis Sheriff's Office
Jeff Davis Sheriff's Office(Jeff Davis Sheriff's Office)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested two teens Thursday night after investigating an attack on several juveniles at the Jeff Davis Fairgrounds in Jennings, said Chief Deputy Christopher Ivey.

The attack was initiated by a 16-year-old female juvenile and an 18-year-old male, Ivey said. Four victims, ages 13 to 15, were identified with minor injuries.

Treshawn Deandre Lavan, 18, of Lake Arthur was arrested and charged with simple battery. The 16-year-old juvenile was also charged with simple battery and released to her guardians on citation, Ivey said.

Sheriff Woods wants everyone to be safe and have an enjoyable time at the annual fair, Ivey said. The sheriff’s office has extra personnel working to ensure the safety of all who are participating in the festivities.

Deputies working the entrances are equipped with metal detectors to identify weapons and will be searching bags. No backpacks or large bags are allowed inside the fair grounds for security purposes. Ivey encourages parents to speak with their children about their conduct.

Local police agencies and the sheriff’s office have received information that a group of children, from the Jennings and Welsh areas, have commented on social media that they intend to start a fight, possibly involving weapons, and video it to upload to social media, Ivey said.

The Jefferson Davis Sheriff’s Office will not tolerate any acts of violence at the event and will aggressively respond to any unruly behavior, Ivey said. Adults involved will be booked into parish jail and juveniles will be cited and held until parents report to the sheriff’s office.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louis’ condition is unknown, and three others, who were inside the home, are now in custody,...
Police confirm escaped inmate Desmond Louis has died
Four of six injured in explosion at Westlake Chemical released from hospital
Four of six injured in explosion at Westlake Chemical released from hospital
Video commissioned by the I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge Task Force and shot by Porche Aerial...
I-10 Bridge Update: All lanes of bridge open
Reopenings and closures in SWLA

Latest News

COVID-19 in SWLA: Oct. 8, 2021
Ricky Valdez Gee
Houston man arrested on drug charges during Oakdale traffic stop
Two Beaumont women accused of theft in Louisiana and Texas
Two Beaumont women accused of theft in Louisiana and Texas
Two Beaumont women accused of theft in Louisiana and Texas