TDL: Week 6 Thursday scores and highlights

Sulphur football
Sulphur football(KATC)
By Brandon A. Williams
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Touchdown Live week six is upon us. Six games were on the slate tonight with more coming tomorrow on TDL Friday. Here are the final scores and highlights from tonight’s games.

FINAL:

Southside 34, Sulphur 21

DeRidder 34, Buckeye 0

Notre Dame 47, Welsh 7

Vinton 54, Pickering 8

Basile 42, Elton 13

East Beauregard 40, Merryville 34

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

