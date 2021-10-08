TDL: Week 6 Thursday scores and highlights
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Touchdown Live week six is upon us. Six games were on the slate tonight with more coming tomorrow on TDL Friday. Here are the final scores and highlights from tonight’s games.
FINAL:
Southside 34, Sulphur 21
DeRidder 34, Buckeye 0
Notre Dame 47, Welsh 7
Vinton 54, Pickering 8
Basile 42, Elton 13
East Beauregard 40, Merryville 34
