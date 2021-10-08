Advertisement

TDL Week 6: Scores and highlights

KPLC 7 News Touchdown Live
KPLC 7 News Touchdown Live
By Johnathan Manning
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
  • Full scoreboard HERE.
  • Area standings HERE.
  • Send us your Friday Night Football pics HERE.

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - For the second week in a row, Westlake is part of our Game of the Week.

And with good reason - the undefeated Rams (5-0) are hosting Lake Charles College Prep (2-3) in both teams’ District 3-4A opener.

All three of LCCP’s losses have come against tough opponents - the TrailBlazers have lost to Germantown, Miss. (4-3), De La Salle (2-1), and Westgate (4-1).

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

