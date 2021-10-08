50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 7, 2021

(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 6:26 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 7, 2021.

Aidan Michael Smith, 21, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug.

Justin Ryan Conner, 27, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug.

Matthew David Burnham, 19, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug.

Mason William Stutes, 21, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug.

Daniel Wayne Logg, 59, Sulphur: Broken tail lamps; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Stephen Lynn Perrodin, 38, Westlake: Fourth-offense DWI; driving on the right side of the road; failure to stop or yield.

Mathew John Stubbs, 27, Lake Charles: Child endangerment.

Nathan Allen Boutte, 32, Lake Charles: Federal detainer.

Cesar Joel Rocha-Cantu, 44, Houston, TX: Federal detainer.

Anthony George Crochet, 37, Jennings: Contempt of court; possession of a Schedule I drug.

Justin Ryan Sittig, 34, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (2 charges); theft under $5,000 (2 charges); false representation in leasing a vehicle; possession of a firearm by a felon.

Ronald Ramie Alexander Jr., 47, Lake Charles: Burglary; theft under $1,000.

George Austin Pauley Jr., 48, Sulphur: Failure to register as a sex offender; contempt of court.

Tyrek Axavier Combre, 30, Lake Charles: Possession of synthetic marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Tammy Lynn Duhon, 48, Ragley: Theft under $25,000; possession of a Schedule IV drug; sale, distribution, or possession of legend drug without a prescription; possession of drug paraphernalia; theft under $1,000; theft under $500.

Noel Leon Hernandez, 34, Lake Charles: Resisting an officer; domestic abuse.

Jakolby Markel Green, 20, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.

Gideon Emerson Elliott, 39, Galveston, TX: Aggravated battery; theft under $1,000.

Jose Francisco Garcia Burgos, 34, Baytown, TX: Possession, distribution, manufacture, or production of a Schedule II drug.

James Allen Snyder Jr., 44, DeRidder: Instate detainer.

Vickie Rachelle Boudreaux, 58, Longville: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of a Schedule I drug.

Jeffery Wayne Hebert, 49, Lake Charles: Fourth-offense DWI; careless operation; evidence of motor vehicle liability required.

Brittany Michele Austin, 32, Hackberry: Failure to signal while turning; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louis’ condition is unknown, and three others, who were inside the home, are now in custody,...
Police confirm escaped inmate Desmond Louis has died
Four of six injured in explosion at Westlake Chemical released from hospital
Four of six injured in explosion at Westlake Chemical released from hospital
Video commissioned by the I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge Task Force and shot by Porche Aerial...
I-10 Bridge Update: All lanes of bridge open
Reopenings and closures in SWLA

Latest News

Rain chances remain low and we see plenty of sun this weekend
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Beautiful weather into the weekend, few rain chances by next week
Walk to End Alzheimer’s
“Walk to End Alzheimer’s” on Oct. 9
Hurricane repairs underway at the Central School Arts and Humanity Center.
Repairs underway at Central School Arts and Humanity Center
Soldier reunites with family at Astros game
Soldier reunites with family at Astros game