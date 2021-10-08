SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 7, 2021
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 7, 2021.
Aidan Michael Smith, 21, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug.
Justin Ryan Conner, 27, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug.
Matthew David Burnham, 19, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug.
Mason William Stutes, 21, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug.
Daniel Wayne Logg, 59, Sulphur: Broken tail lamps; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Stephen Lynn Perrodin, 38, Westlake: Fourth-offense DWI; driving on the right side of the road; failure to stop or yield.
Mathew John Stubbs, 27, Lake Charles: Child endangerment.
Nathan Allen Boutte, 32, Lake Charles: Federal detainer.
Cesar Joel Rocha-Cantu, 44, Houston, TX: Federal detainer.
Anthony George Crochet, 37, Jennings: Contempt of court; possession of a Schedule I drug.
Justin Ryan Sittig, 34, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (2 charges); theft under $5,000 (2 charges); false representation in leasing a vehicle; possession of a firearm by a felon.
Ronald Ramie Alexander Jr., 47, Lake Charles: Burglary; theft under $1,000.
George Austin Pauley Jr., 48, Sulphur: Failure to register as a sex offender; contempt of court.
Tyrek Axavier Combre, 30, Lake Charles: Possession of synthetic marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug.
Tammy Lynn Duhon, 48, Ragley: Theft under $25,000; possession of a Schedule IV drug; sale, distribution, or possession of legend drug without a prescription; possession of drug paraphernalia; theft under $1,000; theft under $500.
Noel Leon Hernandez, 34, Lake Charles: Resisting an officer; domestic abuse.
Jakolby Markel Green, 20, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.
Gideon Emerson Elliott, 39, Galveston, TX: Aggravated battery; theft under $1,000.
Jose Francisco Garcia Burgos, 34, Baytown, TX: Possession, distribution, manufacture, or production of a Schedule II drug.
James Allen Snyder Jr., 44, DeRidder: Instate detainer.
Vickie Rachelle Boudreaux, 58, Longville: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of a Schedule I drug.
Jeffery Wayne Hebert, 49, Lake Charles: Fourth-offense DWI; careless operation; evidence of motor vehicle liability required.
Brittany Michele Austin, 32, Hackberry: Failure to signal while turning; possession of a Schedule II drug.
