Soldier reunites with family at Astros game

Lake Charles, LA (KPRC/KPLC) - A Lake Charles family was reunited in Houston after their soldier father returned from deployment, and the Astros game was the backdrop of today’s homecoming.

It was a touching reunion between 11-year-old girl Ava and her father Army Sgt. First Class Jonathan Webb, who’s been serving in the armed forces overseas for about year. He’s also a longtime Astros fan. The two were reunited at Thursday’s Astros game.

“I was just really excited to have him home,” Ava said.

“I guess I felt the same emotions she did,” Sgt. Webb said. “It was just an excitement to be able to see my daughter after a year.”

Webb was serving in the army in Kuwait and Iraq. His homecoming was long-awaited.

Webb’s wife Kelly held down the fort through the several natural disasters the Lake Area saw.

“Our house is still damaged, and we’re just starting the renovation process on our house from Hurricane Laura and Delta,” Kelly said. “It’s been a long process for our city, our area.”

The reunion wad made possible thanks to Kelly, game one starting pitcher Lance McCullers, and the Houston Astros. Kelly posted on Twitter asking for help making the surprise happen. McCullers saw it, notified the organization, and did what he could to make sure it became a reality.

“The Astros throughout my life have been a joy, and to be able to have my family there to experience that has always been an awesome thing for years,” Sgt. Webb said.

Webb said this was his last deployment, so the family is looking forward to spending some time together.

