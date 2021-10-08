50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Soldier reunites with family at Astros game

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 10:01 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPRC/KPLC) - A Lake Charles family was reunited in Houston after their soldier father returned from deployment, and the Astros game was the backdrop of today’s homecoming.

It was a touching reunion between 11-year-old girl Ava and her father Army Sgt. First Class Jonathan Webb, who’s been serving in the armed forces overseas for about year. He’s also a longtime Astros fan. The two were reunited at Thursday’s Astros game.

“I was just really excited to have him home,” Ava said.

“I guess I felt the same emotions she did,” Sgt. Webb said. “It was just an excitement to be able to see my daughter after a year.”

Webb was serving in the army in Kuwait and Iraq. His homecoming was long-awaited.

Webb’s wife Kelly held down the fort through the several natural disasters the Lake Area saw.

“Our house is still damaged, and we’re just starting the renovation process on our house from Hurricane Laura and Delta,” Kelly said. “It’s been a long process for our city, our area.”

The reunion wad made possible thanks to Kelly, game one starting pitcher Lance McCullers, and the Houston Astros. Kelly posted on Twitter asking for help making the surprise happen. McCullers saw it, notified the organization, and did what he could to make sure it became a reality.

“The Astros throughout my life have been a joy, and to be able to have my family there to experience that has always been an awesome thing for years,” Sgt. Webb said.

Webb said this was his last deployment, so the family is looking forward to spending some time together.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louis’ condition is unknown, and three others, who were inside the home, are now in custody,...
Police confirm escaped inmate Desmond Louis has died
Four of six injured in explosion at Westlake Chemical released from hospital
Four of six injured in explosion at Westlake Chemical released from hospital
Video commissioned by the I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge Task Force and shot by Porche Aerial...
I-10 Bridge Update: All lanes of bridge open
Reopenings and closures in SWLA

Latest News

Hurricane repairs underway at the Central School Arts and Humanity Center.
Repairs underway at Central School Arts and Humanity Center
Soldier reunites with family at Astros game
Soldier reunites with family at Astros game
Lake Charles city officials give update on Central School Arts and Humanity Center hurricane...
Central School
Police: Barricade situation on Demarest Street result of investigation into shootings
Police: Barricade situation on Demarest Street result of investigation into shootings