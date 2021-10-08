Scheduled nighttime lane closures on I-10 to start Oct. 12

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana DOTD advises motorists that I-10 East and West between I-210 and Hwy 108 will have nighttime lane closures beginning Tuesday, Oct. 12.

The lane closures are scheduled as follows:

· Right lane closure on I-10 East at I-210 on Tuesday, Oct. 12 and Wednesday, Oct. 13 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night.

· Right lane closure on I-10 West between I-210 and LA 108 on Tuesday, Oct. 12 and Wednesday, October 13 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night.

· Alternating lane closures on I-10 West at I-210 on Thursday, Oct. 14 from 9 p.m. to Friday, Oct. 15 at 5 a.m.

The I-210 West to I-10 West flyover ramp will also be closed on Tuesday, Oct. 12 and Wednesday, Oct. 13 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night.

The closures will allow the contractor to pour guardrail pads, replace guardrail, mill and overlay, according to the DOTD.

