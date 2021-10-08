Repairs underway at Central School Arts and Humanity Center

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Hurricane repairs are underway at the Central School Arts and Humanity Center. It’s a Lake Charles landmark and a piece of local history dating back to 1912.

“Central School’s history is just that,” said Director of Cultural Affairs Matt Young. “It was used as a school building in Lake Charles from 1912 to 1979.”

It would later be condemned by the city in 1992, and quickly saved by Calcasieu Preservation Society. The school, turned art center, houses many local organizations.

“This building is occupied by a number of arts organizations, like the symphony, the community band, a number of theater and dance groups, and there is a lot of synergy that happens here,” Young said.

When you drive down Kirby Street, you may notice the construction taking place to repair hurricane damage.

“About 30-percent of the building’s west side of the roof was taken off, and so rain pushed water inside the building for a period of a couple of days,” Young said.

Young explains that exterior repairs have been made, and their main focus is the heart of the building.

“In addition to just resurfacing the walls, putting new floors, refinishing the ceilings, we are also going to be making some large improvements to the auditorium to make it more useful for our theater and dance groups, upgrading the lighting and sound. In addition, our HVAC system is going to be totally new and improved,” Young said.

Young says they are paying special attention to detail.

“You have to be very careful about materials and the construction processes that you use to come back in, as well as making sure that you’ve got qualified contractors that are able to restore historic properties,” Young said.

The center is expected to reopen late next year.

