LWC holding online job fair on Oct. 13

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Workforce Commission will be holding an online job fair on Oct. 13, 2021.

Job seekers can explore a wide variety of opportunities ranging from entry-level to highly skilled inside the Unemployment Insurance division. The jobs include call center employees, tax agents, agency investigators, and attorneys. Many of these roles feature remote opportunities, competitive pay, and benefits.

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the LWC’s virtual job fair platform.

Prospective employees will have the chance to share their resumes and video chat with LWC employees about available opportunities.

You can pre-register for the fair on the LWC’s website HERE.

