Local pediatrician disapproves of CPSB quarantine guidelines

By Madison Glaser
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Some parents are voicing their concerns about the new quarantine guidelines passed by the Calcasieu Parish School Board earlier this week.

Parents now have the option to quarantine their children if they are exposed to someone with COVID-19.

“I understand why people would want to do it but I don’t think it really gets the point of why we quarantine exposed individuals,” said Pediatrician Albert Richart calls that a bad move.

“The point of the recommendation is to quarantine the exposed kids, is not to protect the kid but to protect the other people at school to reduce the chance that that exposed child could further expose other kids in the school,” Richart said.

According to the Calcasieu Parish School Board of students identified as having close contact with someone with COVID, only 5% tested positive after. Of those, less than 2% had close contact at school.

School board member Eric Tarver voted in favor of optional quarantine and said it’s about putting the power in the hands of parents.

“It’s all about giving the parents the choice as much as I can with any of this COVID stuff. To me, it’s about putting the choice and the authority where it belongs with the parents,” said CPSB member Eric Tarver.

Some parents are concerned about the new policy, Tarver offers them this advice.

“Look, guys, if you’re worried the school system is still going to notify you if there’s a kid in the class that tests positive for COVID, the parents are still going to be notified and the parents that are worried can keep their kids home,” Tarver said.

Dr. Richart expects these new guidelines to result in a higher case count in schools.

“I’m not going to predict anything, but I do think the chances of kids spreading it more just went up a little bit.”

The new parent choice quarantine guidelines are set to go into effect on the 13th.

