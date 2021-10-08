Houston man arrested on drug charges during Oakdale traffic stop

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Oakdale Police Department arrested a Houston man after finding drugs worth over $100,000 in his vehicle, said Oakdale Police Chief Chad Doyle.

The Oakdale Police Department stopped a 2008 Chevrolet Tahoe, north bound on U.S. 165 for a traffic violation Friday, Doyle said.

Upon making contact with the single occupant, the officer smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. The driver consented to a search of the vehicle, Doyle said.

According to Doyle, officers located the following narcotics concealed within the vehicle:

· 7.3 grams marijuana

· 1,355 ecstasy tablets

· 79 grams methamphetamine

· 72.9 grams heroin

· 500 grams synthetic marijuana.

The estimated street value of these drugs is over $100,000.

Narcotics located in Gee's vehicle. (Oakdale Police Department)

Officer arrested and booked Ricky Valdez Gee, 46, of Houston on the following charges:

· Possession of CDS I – marijuana with intent to distribute

· Possession of CDS I – ecstasy with intent to distribute

· Possession of CDS II – methamphetamine with intent to distribute

· Possession of CDS III – heroin with intent to distribute

· Possession of CDS II – amphetamine with intent to distribute

· Driving under suspension

· Improper tail lights.

Gee was transferred to the Allen Parish Jail for further processing.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.