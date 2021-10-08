Houston man arrested on drug charges during Oakdale traffic stop
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Oakdale Police Department arrested a Houston man after finding drugs worth over $100,000 in his vehicle, said Oakdale Police Chief Chad Doyle.
The Oakdale Police Department stopped a 2008 Chevrolet Tahoe, north bound on U.S. 165 for a traffic violation Friday, Doyle said.
Upon making contact with the single occupant, the officer smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. The driver consented to a search of the vehicle, Doyle said.
According to Doyle, officers located the following narcotics concealed within the vehicle:
· 7.3 grams marijuana
· 1,355 ecstasy tablets
· 79 grams methamphetamine
· 72.9 grams heroin
· 500 grams synthetic marijuana.
The estimated street value of these drugs is over $100,000.
Officer arrested and booked Ricky Valdez Gee, 46, of Houston on the following charges:
· Possession of CDS I – marijuana with intent to distribute
· Possession of CDS I – ecstasy with intent to distribute
· Possession of CDS II – methamphetamine with intent to distribute
· Possession of CDS III – heroin with intent to distribute
· Possession of CDS II – amphetamine with intent to distribute
· Driving under suspension
· Improper tail lights.
Gee was transferred to the Allen Parish Jail for further processing.
