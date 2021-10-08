50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Houston man arrested on drug charges during Oakdale traffic stop

Ricky Valdez Gee
Ricky Valdez Gee(Oakdale Police Department)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 1:40 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Oakdale Police Department arrested a Houston man after finding drugs worth over $100,000 in his vehicle, said Oakdale Police Chief Chad Doyle.

The Oakdale Police Department stopped a 2008 Chevrolet Tahoe, north bound on U.S. 165 for a traffic violation Friday, Doyle said.

Upon making contact with the single occupant, the officer smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. The driver consented to a search of the vehicle, Doyle said.

According to Doyle, officers located the following narcotics concealed within the vehicle:

· 7.3 grams marijuana

· 1,355 ecstasy tablets

· 79 grams methamphetamine

· 72.9 grams heroin

· 500 grams synthetic marijuana.

The estimated street value of these drugs is over $100,000.

Narcotics located in Gee's vehicle.
Narcotics located in Gee's vehicle.(Oakdale Police Department)

Officer arrested and booked Ricky Valdez Gee, 46, of Houston on the following charges:

· Possession of CDS I – marijuana with intent to distribute

· Possession of CDS I – ecstasy with intent to distribute

· Possession of CDS II – methamphetamine with intent to distribute

· Possession of CDS III – heroin with intent to distribute

· Possession of CDS II – amphetamine with intent to distribute

· Driving under suspension

· Improper tail lights.

Gee was transferred to the Allen Parish Jail for further processing.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louis’ condition is unknown, and three others, who were inside the home, are now in custody,...
Police confirm escaped inmate Desmond Louis has died
Four of six injured in explosion at Westlake Chemical released from hospital
Four of six injured in explosion at Westlake Chemical released from hospital
Video commissioned by the I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge Task Force and shot by Porche Aerial...
I-10 Bridge Update: All lanes of bridge open
Reopenings and closures in SWLA

Latest News

Two Beaumont women accused of theft in Louisiana and Texas
Two Beaumont women accused of theft in Louisiana and Texas
Two Beaumont women accused of theft in Louisiana and Texas
Rain chances remain low and we see plenty of sun this weekend
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Beautiful weather into the weekend, few rain chances by next week
(Source: Louisiana Workforce Commission)
LWC holding online job fair on Oct. 13