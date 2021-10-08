FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Beautiful weather into the weekend, few rain chances by next week

Coffee is a must on this Friday morning with some patchy fog (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The weather has been perfect for the last several days with our cool starts and plenty of sunshine and what a better way to end the week than with more sunshine in the forecast and low humidity. Our weather pattern holds steady heading into the weekend as high pressure will remain in control with no threat of rain to ruin any of our weekend plans, but that will change slightly heading into next week as we watch several fronts push closer.

Temperatures reach the middle to upper 80's this afternoon (KPLC)

If you have enjoyed the last several mornings then you’ll love this Friday morning as temperatures have fallen into the lower to middle 60′s across the area with some areas of patchy fog trying to develop. Through the early morning expect some fog to be around for a few locations especially around larger bodies of water but as the sun rises the fog will quickly burn off. Just like the last few days we will start off mostly sunny and then watch our temperatures warm quickly through the afternoon. Expect highs to be back into the middle and upper 80′s and with lower humidity it will be the perfect weather to take a walk in the park or enjoy a nice dinner on the deck or around the town. Any evening plans that you may have whether it be Movie Under the Stars, Friday Night Football or just grilling in the backyard the weather will be absolutely perfect.

Few rain chances return next week as several fronts move through (KPLC)

Our dry weather pattern will continue through the weekend as high pressure remains close enough to the area but you’ll begin to feel a change especially into the second half of the weekend as winds turn more easterly and also out of the south which will raise our humidity. Outdoor plans will be fine with no issues as rain won’t be a factor but it will be a warm one with highs back into the upper 80′s. It will feel a little warmer for Sunday afternoon as well with the humidity returning and then we will have to turn our attention to the west as a cold front will be pushing into the area. This won’t be a strong front however but with the increase in humidity as well as the front heading into Monday the chance for a few showers and storms will return to the area. While rain chances won’t be extremely high for Monday we’ll need to bring out the rain gear once again.

Rain totals remain low despite several opportunities for showers and storms (KPLC)

Looking into next week we are watching for a secondary front to move in as we head into the second half of the week. With that being said this front will also be weakening as it moves closer but the unsettled pattern will continue as isolated showers and storms stay in the forecast. Temperatures will hold steady in the middle 80′s through the end of the week and even with the showers and storms our rain totals will be on the lower end as widespread isn’t likely. As for the tropics we still have the area to watch off the East Coast that has a 305 chance of developing over the next 5 days, but it won’t be an issue for the Gulf or Southwest Louisiana. The rest of the tropics remains quiet with no issues expected over the next 5 days. Enjoy the wonderful weather ahead for our Friday and the weekend!

The Gulf and Caribbean remain quiet with one area to watch in the Western Atlantic (KPLC)

