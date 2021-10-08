Emotional Soldier Reunites with kids

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -Welcome home, the long-awaited words of two Dolby Elementary students whose military father returned home after being deployed for over a year.

Aguillard hugged his kid for the first time Thursday in over a year.

“I just got back from Syria, Iraq, Quat, and that area of the world,” said Staff Sargeant Corey Aguillard.

He was filled with emotions as he spotted his children.

“Seeing the reaction of the kids really for me made it worthwhile because I haven’t been able to see my children for a very long time so just to be able to see their faces really hit home,” said Corey.

Rosalee was taken back by her father’s return.

“I was so happy that I literally cried and I was just so excited that he was back because I haven’t seen him for a year and I’ve just been stressed all year and now that he’s back that just one thing I can get off my plate,” Rosalee said.

But Owen said, deep down, he knew his father was coming home.

“I knew that he was going to come home because I have a very very smart brain and I can even do number sentences to 10,” said Owen.

Of course, their mom, Corrine is thrilled to have her family reunited once again.

“It’s been a really rough year, so having him home is worth the wait.”

We asked the family what they were most looking forward to now that dad’s home, and in agreement, it was his cooking.

