Calcasieu Parish accepting Section 8 housing applications Monday through Thursday

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -Affordable housing continues to be in short supply in the Lake Area.

But for the first time since 2017 Calcasieu Parish is taking applications for Section 8 Housing.

Section 8 helps low income residents pay for housing they could otherwise not afford.

And it’s been four years since Calcasieu has taken applications due to a long waiting list. But the process opens again Monday.

Even before the hurricanes, lines were long when Section 8 opened for applications, which only happens after a lengthy waiting list is whittled down.

Calcasieu housing inspector James DeBlanc says they will start accepting new applications Monday in DeQuincy.

“We just want everybody to come out. if you need help like we all do, just want to encourage everybody to come out and complete the application and just see what happens from here,” said DeBlanc.

Many property owners find they can make more money renting to a non-subsidized tenant, than a Section 8 recipient. So, DeBlanc says there’s a dire need for more Section 8 landlords. He urges those who can to participate.

“If you do want to directly help your community and the people that live in it, this program is a very good way of doing it,” he said.

DeBlanc predicts a big turnout of applicants, starting with DeQuincy.

“What I’ve heard from phone calls is we’re going to have people that’s going to travel to DeQuincy to be on that first surge, which is a good idea. The quicker you get your application completed and turned in the better,” said DeBlanc.

DeBlanc also expects a lot of people from out of town.

They take applications from 8 am to 3 pm starting Monday in DeQuincy at First Church of God in Christ at 621 S. Grand Avenue.

Tuesday through Thursday they will be at the Allen August Multipurpose Annex at 2000 Moeling Street.

