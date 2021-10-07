50/50 Thursdays
SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 6, 2021

(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 6:29 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 6, 2021.

Derek Charles Frye, 37, Sulphur: Unauthorized entry of a place of business.

Terry Dewayne Montgomery, 36, Baton Rouge: Instate detainer.

Coquise Wynette Richmond, 37, Lake Charles: Aggravated battery.

Thomas John Rogalski, 53, Orange, TX: Out of state detainer.

Jonathan Michael Savois, 26, Sulphur: Probation violation.

Shannon Eugean George, 21, Lake Charles: Obscenity; indecent behavior with juveniles; intimidating, impeding, injuring of witnesses, or injuring officers.

John Michael Baudoin, 40, DeQuincy: Instate detainer.

William Arthur Dunbar III, 29, Orange, TX: Probation violation.

Mario Fenmin Barrios, 57, Arthur, TX: Contempt of court.

Sanders Authemont Deville, 53, Lake Charles: Child endangerment.

Ridge Joseph Lacassin, 27, Westlake: Stalking.

Kevin Dwayne Wheeler, 45, Lake Charles: Out of state detainer.

Christopher Baines Guy Jr., 32, Orange, TX: Theft under $5,000.

Carl Nelson, 39, San Antonio, TX: Third offense DWI.

Regan Drake Caro, 29, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; robbery; battery; possession of a Schedule I drug (2 charges); possession of drug paraphernalia.

Amie Claire Matthews, 28, Lafayette: Robbery.

Zachary Seth Viator, 28, Lake Charles: Robbery; possession of a Schedule I drug (2 charges); possession of a Schedule III drug (2 charges); possession of a Schedule IV drug.

Kasey Monique Bean, 25, Beaumont, TX: Theft under $5,000; contributing to the delinquency of juveniles.

Chances May Robinson, 26, Beaumont, TX: Theft under $5,000 (2 charges); contributing to the delinquency of juveniles.

Joe Lannis Rideau II, 40, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (2 charges); theft under $5,000; operating a vehicle while under suspension; improperly illuminated plates; alcoholic beverages in a motor vehicle.

Derkesha Patrice Tucker, 25, Lake Charles: Aggravated assault (2 charges); battery of a police officer (3 charges); resisting an officer with force; battery (2 charges); property damage under $50,000; illegal carrying of weapons; public intimidation; disturbing the peace; trespassing.

