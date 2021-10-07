50/50 Thursdays
Sports Person of the Week - Jamaal Levi

Barbe WR Jamaal Levi at practice
Barbe WR Jamaal Levi at practice(KPLC)
By Brandon A. Williams
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Barbe Buccaneers are back on the gridiron with an offense that’s been putting up good numbers and a big reason is because of junior wideout Jamaal Levi. He says his goal is to just win.

“I’m going to keep doing my thing,” said Levi. “I’m going to go up higher and higher and higher. I’m going to stay number one.”

Levi is leading all receivers in Southwest Louisiana and is believed to be the state’s leader as well with over 900 yards receiving and 12 touchdowns. He credits his work ethic and his teammates for his success.

“The team. Team having each other’s backs and stuff,” Levi said. “It’s always the team. Win as a team lose as a team. Just fight.”

According to Barbe head coach Mike Cutrera Levi has special qualities on the field and off the field.

“Jamaal is a special kid not only on the field but off the field he’s just a good person,” said Cutrera. “He means a lot to our offense, but he also means a lot to our team. He’s a good leader he shows up to work every day and we can use him in many positions not only on offense but on defense as well. "

Coming off a 28-26 road win against New Iberia, Levi and the Bucs want to keep the momentum going as they gear up for a showdown with Sam Houston on Friday night.

“Its rivals it’s been like that for years. Rivals versus rivals and you know that’s going to be a big game student section is going to be packed everybody’s going to be loud. And we’re ready for them and I know they’re ready this is going to be a great game. The team is going to have the heart to win this game.”

The ultimate goal for Levi and the Bucs this season is to make it back to the playoffs. From there, the goal extends to the school’s first deep run since 2017. While the team is young and inexperienced, they’re up for the challenge.

“Well, our expectations haven’t changed from the beginning,” Cutrera said. “That’s what we expect that’s what we are playing for and that’s what we want our kids to do.”

After not being able to have a season in 2020 because of hurricane damage Levi guarantee’s the Bucs will be back in the postseason in 2021.

“We’re going to be a playoff team this year. I promise you,” Levi added.

