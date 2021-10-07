Advertisement

Police: Barricade situation on Demarest Street result of investigation into shootings

Lake Charles police arrests 13 people as part of two ongoing investigations.
Lake Charles police arrests 13 people as part of two ongoing investigations.(LCPD)
By Johnathan Manning
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 3:16 PM CDT
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A barricade situation on Demarest Street Monday was the result of two ongoing investigations, officials with the Lake Charles Police Department said.

Lake Charles police were investigating a drive-by shooting on Saturday, Sept. 25, and a shooting at the end of a balloon release on Sunday, Sept. 26.

Deputy Chief Franklin Fondel said officers with the Lake Charles Police Department SWAT Team located several subjects with arrest warrants from the investigation in a home in the 2500 block of Demarest Street. The subjects barricaded themselves in the attic of the home before the incident was resolved, Fondel said.

Davantee Damond Bartie, 22, James Lee Bartie, 36, Lamarcus Deshawn Chatman, 19, and Kalin Stevens, 19, were taken into custody.

The drive-by shooting on Saturday, Sept. 25, happened around 10:50 p.m. in the 1900 block of Ninth Street, Fondel said. No one was injured and no property was damaged, however, officers recovered more than 20 shell casings.

The shooting on Sunday, Sept. 26, happened at the end of a balloon release around 6:26 p.m. in the 2800 block of 11th Street, Fondel said. One person was injured and treated for non-life-threatening injuries at a local hospital. Officers recovered more than 60 shell casings from the scene.

Fondel said the investigation also led to the recovery of firearms, ammunition and drugs.

Fondel asked anyone with additional information to call Sgt. Dustin Fontenot, Sgt. Kevin Hoover, or Sgt. Chris Johnson at (337) 491-1311.

ARRESTED IN LAKE CHARLES ON TUESDAY, SEPT. 28, 2021.

17-year-old Male Juvenile, arrested in Lake Charles. Held without bond.

  • One count of handgun by a juvenile
  • One count of stolen firearms
  • One count of possession of firearm in presence of CDS
  • Two counts of CDS Schedule II
  • One count of possession of CDS Schedule IV
  • One count of possession of drug paraphernalia
  • One count of resisting an officer

ARRESTED WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 29, 2021.

Javeon Jaron Green, 20, arrested in Houston by LCPD SWAT and officers from the Houston Police Department. Active warrants from both Calcasieu Sheriff’s Office and LCPD. Judge Kendrick Guidry set bond at $800,000.00.

  • Two counts of possession with intent to distribute CDS Schedule II
  • One count attempted first degree murder
  • One count of possession of firearm or carrying concealed by a convicted felon

D’Andre Jerome Lambert, 28 years old, arrested in Lake Charles. Judge Kendrick Guidry set bond at $120,100.

  • Three counts of possession with intent to distribute CDS Schedule I
  • Six counts of possession with intent to distribute CDS Schedule II
  • One count of possession of firearm by a convicted felon
  • One count of possession of firearm in presence of CDS
  • One count of illegal possession of stolen firearms
  • One count of possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Probation violation

Datarious Kemon Bartie, 26, arrested in Lake Charles.

  • Bench Warrant

ARRESTED THURSDAY, SEPT. 30, 2021.

Kiynen Davon Chieves, 19.

  • Revocation of Bond

ARRESTED FRIDAY, OCT. 1, 2021

Devon Lamond Levier, 19, arrested in Lake Charles. Judge Guidry set bond at $4,500.

  • One count of illegal possession of stolen firearm

ARRESTED MONDAY, OCT. 4, 2021 IN 2500 BLOCK OF DEMAREST STREET.

Davante Damond Bartie, 22, active warrants from both Calcasieu Sheriff’s Office and LCPD. Judge Kendrick Guidry set bond at $155,100.

  • One count of theft less than $1,000
  • Two counts of possession of firearm by a convicted felon
  • One count of illegal possession of stolen firearms
  • One count of possession of a firearm in presence of CDS
  • Two counts of possession of CDS Schedule II
  • One count of possession of CDS Schedule IV
  • One count of possession of drug paraphanelia
  • One count of resisting an officer
  • Probation violation

James Lee Bartie, 36. Judge Tony Fazzio set bond at $75,000.

  • One count of possession of firearm by convicted felon

Lamarcus Deshawn Chatman, 19. Judge Fazzio set bond at $75,000.

  • One count of possession of firearm by person convicted of domestic violence, battery
  • Bench Warrant

Kalin Stevens, 19. Judge Fazzio set bond at $15,000.

  • One count of possession of stolen firearm

ARRESTED TUESDAY, OCT. 5, 2021.

Sheldon Anthony Caesar, Jr., 25, arrested in Lake Charles. Judge Guidry set bond at $120,600.

  • Two counts of possession with intent to distribute CDS Schedule I
  • Six counts of possession with intent to distribute CDS Schedule II
  • One count of possession of firearm by a convicted felon
  • One count of illegal possession of stolen firearms
  • One count of possession of drug paraphernalia

Leonard L. Royster, 27, arrested in Lake Charles. active warrants from both Calcasieu Sheriff’s Office and LCPD. Judge Fazzio set bond at $32,500.

  • One count of possession of CDS Schedule I
  • One count of contraband defined, taking to and from Penal Institutions
  • One count of possession of firearm by convicted felon

ARRESTED THURSDAY, OCT. 7, 2021.

Jakolby Markel Green, 20, arrested in Starks.

  • Bench Warrant

