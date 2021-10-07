50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Ochsner CHRISTUS Health Clinic holding Flu Shot Fair on Oct. 9

(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Ochsner CHRISTUS Health Center - Lake Area will be holding a Flu Shot Fair from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 9.

The fair will be held at the Ochsner CHRISTUS Vaccine Clinic at 4150 Nelson Road, Building C, Suite 11.

The Flu Shot Fair is open to adults and children as young as 6 months old.

Appointments are preferred but not required. To make an appointment, click here, or call 855-668-3625 to preregister.

Flu shots are available regardless of patient status with Ochsner CHRISTUS, though online registration requires a free MyOchsner account.

The Flu Shot Fair offers two types of flu vaccines:

  • Fluarix – a quadrivalent flu shot for ages 6 months and older
  • FluAD – a high-dose flu shot for ages 65 and older

When arriving for your flu shot, you are asked to please wear a mask and bring a picture ID and your insurance card. After receiving the shot, patients will be asked to wait for 15 minutes before leaving as a safety precaution.

COVID vaccines are not available at the Flu Shot Fair. COVID vaccine appointments are available by calling (855) 668-3625, through MyOchsner.com or on the MyChart app.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louis’ condition is unknown, and three others, who were inside the home, are now in custody,...
Police confirm escaped inmate Desmond Louis has died
Four of six injured in explosion at Westlake Chemical released from hospital
Four of six injured in explosion at Westlake Chemical released from hospital
Video commissioned by the I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge Task Force and shot by Porche Aerial...
I-10 Bridge Update: All lanes of bridge open
Reopenings and closures in SWLA

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Low humidity sticks around into the weekend!
Make sure to have the sunglasses if working outside today
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Our nice weather continues today, sunny and dry into the weekend
FEMA
FEMA to award $112M in Hurricane Recovery funds to Calcasieu School Board
Joshua Black, a 10-month-old infant, died after being thrown off Cross Lake bridge, allegedly...
Coroner releases name of infant whose body recently was pulled from Cross Lake