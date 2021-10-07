Ochsner CHRISTUS Health Clinic holding Flu Shot Fair on Oct. 9

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Ochsner CHRISTUS Health Center - Lake Area will be holding a Flu Shot Fair from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 9.

The fair will be held at the Ochsner CHRISTUS Vaccine Clinic at 4150 Nelson Road, Building C, Suite 11.

The Flu Shot Fair is open to adults and children as young as 6 months old.

Appointments are preferred but not required. To make an appointment, click here, or call 855-668-3625 to preregister.

Flu shots are available regardless of patient status with Ochsner CHRISTUS, though online registration requires a free MyOchsner account.

The Flu Shot Fair offers two types of flu vaccines:

Fluarix – a quadrivalent flu shot for ages 6 months and older

FluAD – a high-dose flu shot for ages 65 and older

When arriving for your flu shot, you are asked to please wear a mask and bring a picture ID and your insurance card. After receiving the shot, patients will be asked to wait for 15 minutes before leaving as a safety precaution.

COVID vaccines are not available at the Flu Shot Fair. COVID vaccine appointments are available by calling (855) 668-3625, through MyOchsner.com or on the MyChart app.

