National Guard troops welcomed home to Southwest Louisiana

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It was a special homecoming for those who serve our country, as National Guard members made their way back to Southwest Louisiana after being overseas for nearly a year.

It was very emotional as friends and family were reunited with their loved ones in uniform who were stationed in the Middle East for the past year.

”It was definitely, I don’t know, a good feeling, I guess,” Javin Lewis with the U.S. Army said. “It kind of feels surreal, to be honest.”

As the Sun Country Airlines plane made it’s grand entrance, family members held on to signs welcoming home their soldiers.

“I was excited, I couldn’t wait, because I mean, it’s been a whole year. And he’s my only child.” Penni Gradney said.

One by one, making their way off the plane, SSG Courtlin Guillory was greeted by his mother’s embrace.

“Reaction, typical. I knew exactly how she was going to be,” Guillory said. “I was just completely ecstatic. You know, having to hold it all in and no really being able to focus on home, focus on over there. It’s finally nice to just let all that out and be happy.”

A long-awaited year brought tears of joy to many reuniting, including 1st Lt. Richard Charles Rout and his wife Flores.

“Pretty much on the plane just as we were coming in, it just kind of hit that this was real,” Rout said. “It’s been a year apart, I mean, especially where we were. It was really hard to talk. And then just finally being able to give her a big ‘ole hug and just actually seeing the woman that I love so much. It was just awesome.”

“It’s not a feeling you can explain probably. [It’s] better than Disney World,” Flores said. “I don’t know. It was the biggest sense of relief I’ve ever felt.”

Though the soldiers are grateful to be home, they are remembering those who weren’t able to return - a sacrifice many make while serving our county.

“I feel so greatly for the women who have had to go through that in their lives,” Flores said.

As for her husband, losing a friend, Casey Heart.

“He was an absolutely amazing dude,” Rout said. “And he was just a great guy, and he was an awesome dude. And I wish that he didn’t have to... well yea, obviously.”

He adds that they had a brotherhood-like bond and would do anything for Casey’s family.

Unfortunately, it’s a price paid wile in service for many soldiers.

“I know it’s tough. I know it’s difficult. I’m pretty sure your soldiers and loved ones, they fully expected that, and they would want you to be strong for them,” Guillory said.

Many of the family members said they are just so proud knowing their soldiers do what they do to defend the United States.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.