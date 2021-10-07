McNeese hoops creating “Mayhem” culture as 2021 season approaches

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Cowboy Basketball is set to return in November and today they held their preseason press conference with first-year head coach John Aiken and numerous new faces on the roster. They gave us a sneak peek at what we can expect from the Pokes once the season tips off.

“We probably have 9 to 10 starters we’re really deep,” said Aiken. “That’s a problem for me as a head coach because I gotta figure out who to play and who to start, but I like our depth I like our versatility. We can play a lot of different ways and so it’s a great opportunity for us.”

That opportunity is also setting a new culture for the program. A culture that’s centered around creating mayhem.

“We want to have a style that our fans can identify with that our players understand what we’re trying to do on a daily basis,” Aiken said. “That’s what it is we’re creating mayhem we’re building our press we’re trying to press you into half-court, forcing deflections winning in the paint, offensive rebounds those are the things stylistically that we want to do.”

Players like Kellon Taylor will add to that style. The transfer forward comes from the University of Albany where he averaged a double-double and thinks the connection the new team will form should be a key part to their success.

“To our pillars staying to what we do like creating mayhem and being connected I think that’s what’s going to lead to wins for us. Not just the talent because we’re going to play a lot of talented teams this year,” Taylor said. “It is what it is you’ve seen our schedule so we have to have a type of connection that no other team has. We have to stick to what we do like no other team does because those are the teams that win.”

Having a big presence in the paint also adds to the mayhem philosophy and Brendan Medley-Bacon says he’s just the person for the job. Prior to his arrival at McNeese, the 7-footer led the MEAC in rebounds and blocked shots during his sophomore campaign.

“Really I just want to get back to that just dominating and I know that with this opportunity that I have I can come in and be a big presence on the defensive end as well as the offensive end of the floor,” Medley-Bacon said. “That’s just what I’m really looking forward to, to really just come in and kill right away.”

Now while we haven’t seen a lot of what this team can do on the floor just yet it will be interesting to see how it all shapes up once the season begins.

