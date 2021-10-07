Jennings’ Trevor Etienne to play in All-American Bowl

Jennings, LA (KPLC) - Jennings running back Trevor Etienne was never going to be overlooked after the success his brother Travis accumulated at Clemson. So thus the national attention continues to stack for the younger Etienne. The four-star prospect announced Thursday that he will play in the All-American Bowl in San Antonio, Texas. Etienne announced the decision on his Twitter account.

Etienne is the second player this year from Southwest Louisiana to announce his intention to play in the game, joining LCCP’s TreVonte’ Citizen, who also is a four-star running back.

The All-American Bowl is all set to take place on January 8, 2022 at the Alamodome and will be televised live at noon on NBC.

Etienne has had a strong showing during his senior year despite a lack of team success. Etienne has filled in at quarterback this season as well as playing running back, linebacker, safety, punter and a return man on special teams. Through five games this year, Etienne has rushed for 870 yards and scored 12 touchdowns. In the Bulldogs’ only win of the season vs. Iota, Etienne rushed for 243 yards and six touchdowns.

The Jennings back holds offers from numerous power programs across the country with his top-five schools consisting of LSU, Clemson, Georgia, Alabama and Florida.

Etienne joins Citizen as the first players in Southwest Louisiana since Barbe’s Trey Quinn (2014) and Desean Smith (2013) to play in a major All-American game. Both Barbe athletes played in the U.S. Army All-American Bowl, which is the former name of the All-American Bowl.

