Hwy 108 ramp to I-10 East to close overnight Thursday

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - Hwy 108 northbound and southbound on ramp to I-10 East will be closed from 9 p.m. on Thursday to 5 a.m. on Friday, according to DOTD.

Motorists may detour to Hwy 27 to access I-10 East, DOTD said. The closure is necessary for striping. All work is weather permitting.

DOTD reminds motorists to drive with caution through the construction site and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment. Call 511 or visit www.511la.org for additional information. Out-of-state travelers may call 1-888-ROAD-511 (1-888-762-3511).

