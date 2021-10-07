FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Our nice weather continues today, sunny and dry into the weekend

Plenty of sunshine for the kids at the bus stop (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The perfect weather continues to start out this morning as many areas are in the lower to middle 60′s with that lower humidity continuing to stick around with light northerly winds. High pressure will remain in charge over the next few days before slowly moving off to the east and that will signal a change as our rain chances will slowly begin to increase.

A nice day ahead to take a walk or just sit outside and enjoy (KPLC)

You couldn’t ask for better weather the last few mornings and today is no different with the cooler start, but really this is where we should be this time of year and the lower humidity is making for another crisp start to the day. Expect more of the same today as we start off mostly sunny with just a few cumulus clouds passing from time to time in the afternoon with no chance of rain. Winds will be on the lighter side once again out of the northerly direction helping to keep the moisture out of the area for at least one more day. Highs much like the last several days head for the middle 80′s with a few areas especially inland flirting with the upper 80′s so it will be a warm one but enjoy all the sunshine. It may be perfect to enjoy the pool a few more times with the warm and dry weather sticking around or maybe taking a walk around the park or block after work. Thankfully the nicer weather continues to end the week as well as into the weekend before some slight changes arrive by the start of next week.

We remain dry through the weekend before showers return next week (KPLC)

Friday and the weekend will be pretty similar as high pressure builds overhead and shifts slightly to the east, which will mean our winds will turn from a northerly direction to more easterly and eventually back out of the south. Any outdoor plans that you may have whether it be Friday Night Football or grilling out with friends and family on the weekend look to be fantastic as we see mostly sunny skies. A few clouds will be around especially on Sunday as we begin to see a noticeable return of moisture with winds back out of the southeast. Temperatures stay steady in the middle to upper 80′s each afternoon, but the bigger difference will be s we wake up in the mornings as we go from the lower 60′s to upper 60′s and lower 70′s.

A weak front looks to bring increased rain chances on Monday (KPLC)

Humidity will be back in full force for much of next week with high pressure remaining across the East Coast providing that strong southerly flow. At the same time a weak front will move into Southwest Louisiana on Monday and bring some increased rain chances for the area. At this time models keep the front very weak and have it somewhat moisture starved with just some isolated showers and storms. Expect the possibility of a passing shower just about any day next week with another front moving closer my the middle to end of the week. No one day looks to be a washout as many areas won’t pick up large rain amounts with a tenth to a quarter of an inch likely. As for the tropics we are still watching an area of disturbed weather off the East Coast that has a 20% chance of developing but will be no threat to the Gulf. Enjoy the beautiful weather as we near the end of the week!

Tropics remain quiet across the Gulf with just one area to watch (KPLC)

