First Alert Forecast: Low humidity sticks around into the weekend!

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - As expected, Thursday was another beautiful day with lots of sunshine and low humidity. This nice weather will continue for a few more days, including the weekend! So make plans to get out and enjoy.

Mornings will be when you will notice the cooler temperatures the most with lows in the mid 60s through Sunday. But afternoon highs will still top out in the mid 80s, however the humidity will be lower so it will feel nicer. And rain looks unlikely through the weekend too!

The weather pattern is not going to change much through the weekend either as drier air will remain in place. The only real change will be a slight increase in temperatures as the air over us moderates with no second push of drier air.

Another cold front will arrive early next week, with little to no change expected behind the front. I am placing a 20% chance of rain in the forecast with this front for Monday. The air behind that front is not likely to be noticeably different. And another front will likely arrive late next week with another round of isolated showers possible ahead of it.

Next weekend may turn out to be nice as well, though that depends on the timing of the previously mentioned front. And remember that is over a week away and subject to change. No doubt that this upcoming weekend will be nice though!

The tropics are quiet close to home with no threats to SWLA likely through next week.

Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton

