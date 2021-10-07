FEMA to award $112M in Hurricane Recovery funds to Calcasieu School Board

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - FEMA will be awarding an additional $112,440,892.60 in Hurricane Recovery funds to the Calcasieu Parish School Board, according to Congressman Clay Higgins’ office.

Holly Holland with the Calcasieu Parish School Board says the funding will first go through GOHSEP before reaching the school board. Once that happens they will be able to resume construction.

Rep. Higgins’ office says the grants include:

$23,749,254.82 for remediation and emergency protective measures in response to Hurricane Laura at 33 campuses on the west side of the parish. The reimbursement is made at a 100% federal cost-share.

$36,012,699.40 for remediation and emergency protective measures in response to Hurricane Laura at 43 campuses on the east side of the parish. The reimbursement is made at a 100% federal cost-share.

$27,413,599.63 for remediation and emergency protective measures in response to Hurricane Laura at 43 campuses on the east side of the parish. The reimbursement is made at a 90% federal cost-share.

$25,265,338.75 for remediation and emergency protective measures in response to Hurricane Laura at 33 campuses on the west side of the parish. The reimbursement is made at a 90% federal cost-share.

All funding will be delivered to the State of Louisiana. The state will be responsible for disbursing the funds to each sub-recipient.

Rep. Higgins released a statement on the additional funding saying:

“I spoke directly with FEMA Administrator Criswell this week and was encouraged by her personal commitment to help push these applications through the review process. These are much-needed reimbursements and will allow the Calcasieu Parish School Board to continue repairs on the damaged facilities. We’ll continue to push FEMA for expedited review and approval of outstanding Public Assistance applications, for CPSB and other public entities across South Louisiana.”

