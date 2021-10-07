Economist shares Southwest Louisiana’s economic outlook

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - What did two hurricanes and a pandemic do to Southwest Louisiana’s economy? According to an economist, they did some damage.

Economist Dr. Loren C. Scott gives insight on how the area is doing.

“Lake Charles is the only metropolitan area of it’s size that I know of in the United States that is worse off today than it was in April of last year,” Scott said.

It’s a seemingly grim outlook for the Lake Area’s economy, but for a region to be consistently beaten by natural disaster and held back by pandemic restraints, Scott explains that it’s an understandable position.

“Two hurricanes, the winter storm and the big flood in May of this year have just really set the area back, plus they have not gotten any federal support until very recently,” Scott said.

Scott said Southwest Louisiana is the fastest growing area in the state, but only because of what he calls a “remarkably low point” the area is at. He further explains the reasoning behind the economic jump.

“We think a couple of the LNG projects will pull the trigger, and we are talking about multi-billion dollar projects,” Scott said.

Expansion at the area’s airports and casinos are also major factors, as they bring in thousands of jobs and economic opportunities.

