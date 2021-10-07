Advertisement

COVID-19 in SWLA: Oct. 7, 2021

(WDAM)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 1:44 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - According to the latest data from the Louisiana Department of Health, COVID 19 hospitalizations have dropped statewide and in Region 5.

The LDH is reporting that those not fully vaccinated account for 85% of COVID-19 cases from September 23 to September 29 and 82% of COVID-19 deaths from September 23 to September 29.

The Louisiana Department of Health releases COVID updates at noon, Monday through Friday.

The LDH updated vaccination data on Oct. 7.

COVID-19 IN LOUISIANA

· 971 new cases.

· 37 new deaths.

· 606 patients hospitalized (32 fewer than previous update).

· 83% of current COVID hospitalizations are those not fully vaccinated.

· 46 percent of population vaccinated.

COVID-19 IN REGION 5

· 86 new cases.

· 6 new deaths (0 new deaths in Vernon, part of Region 6).

· 50 patients hospitalized (5 fewer than previous update).

· 35 percent of population vaccinated.

CALCASIEU (REGION 5)

· 49 new cases.

· 3 new deaths.

· 37 percent of population vaccinated.

ALLEN (REGION 5)

· 13 new cases.

· 1 new death.

· 26 percent of population vaccinated.

BEAUREGARD (REGION 5)

· 16 new cases.

· 1 new death.

· 29 percent of population vaccinated.

CAMERON (REGION 5)

· 4 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 30 percent of population vaccinated.

JEFF DAVIS (REGION 5)

· 4 new cases.

· 1 new death.

· 36 percent of population vaccinated.

VERNON (REGION 6)

· 38 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 29 percent of population vaccinated.

OAKDALE FCC

· 4 active case among inmates.

· 35 active cases among staff members.

