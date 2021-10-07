50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Change coming for some calls to 504 and 337 area codes

People need to get in the habit of dialing 1+ (area code) for phone numbers in the 504 and 337...
People need to get in the habit of dialing 1+ (area code) for phone numbers in the 504 and 337 areas.(WAVE 3 News)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There is a change coming for people whose home, business, or cellular seven-digit phone number starts with 988 and is located in the 504 and 337 area codes in Louisiana.

Starting at the end of October, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline will transition from a 1-800 number to simply dialing 988.

What this means for you, specifically if your area code is 504 or 337, is that any time someone tries to dial your number locally, if they don’t start by entering 1 and the area code you’re in, the call to you will not connect.

What should you do?

Make sure people who need to reach you always include 1+ (your area code) when calling you from now on. If you utilize a medical alert device or home security system, those will need to be reprogrammed to dial out with 1+ (the area code) before the seven-digit number it calls currently.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louis’ condition is unknown, and three others, who were inside the home, are now in custody,...
Police confirm escaped inmate Desmond Louis has died
Four of six injured in explosion at Westlake Chemical released from hospital
Four of six injured in explosion at Westlake Chemical released from hospital
Video commissioned by the I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge Task Force and shot by Porche Aerial...
I-10 Bridge Update: All lanes of bridge open
Reopenings and closures in SWLA

Latest News

Beauregard Parish officials discuss the death of 10-year-old Legend Williamson, of Lufkin,...
Officials discuss death at rodeo arena
The body of Daniel R. Reed, 71, of Jennings, was recovered from Chicot Lake around 9 a.m....
Body of Jennings man recovered from Chicot Lake
Joshua Black, a 10-month-old infant, died after being thrown off Cross Lake bridge, allegedly...
Coroner releases name of infant whose body recently was pulled from Cross Lake
Lake Charles police arrests 13 people as part of two ongoing investigations.
Police: Barricade situation on Demarest Street result of investigation into shootings