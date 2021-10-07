Cal-Cam Fair returns to the Lake Area for 99th year
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 5:39 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - The Cal-Cam Fair is back and opening tomorrow, Oct. 8, 2021.
The fair will run through Oct. 10 at the West Cal Carena and Events Center on 401 Arena Rd. in Sulphur.
ADMISSION
- Friday - $10
- Saturday - $15
- Sunday - $5
- Children ages 10 and under receive free admission.
EVENTS
Friday, Oct. 8
- 10:00 a.m. to Noon - Special Citizen Day
- 4 p.m. - Gates open
- 5 p.m. - Livestock Shows featuring sheep, goats, and pigs
- 5 p.m. - Rides open
- 6 p.m. - “Cal Cam’s Got Talent” Singing contest
- 8:00 p.m. to 11 p.m. - Mark Reeves and Twisted X
Saturday, Oct. 9
- 10 a.m. - Gates open
- 10:30 a.m. to Noon - Cal Cam’s Children’s Cooking Contest
- 11 a.m. - Rides open
- 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. - “Gospel Singing”
- 5:30 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. - “D-Elvis Show” with Dennis Soileau
- 7:00 p.m. - Ultimate Bullfight
- 8:30 p.m. - Marty Haggard (Son of Merle Haggard)
Sunday, Oct. 10
- 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. - Livestock Show
- Noon - Gates open
