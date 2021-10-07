Cal-Cam Fair returns to the Lake Area for 99th year

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - The Cal-Cam Fair is back and opening tomorrow, Oct. 8, 2021.

The fair will run through Oct. 10 at the West Cal Carena and Events Center on 401 Arena Rd. in Sulphur.

ADMISSION

Friday - $10

Saturday - $15

Sunday - $5

Children ages 10 and under receive free admission.

EVENTS

Friday, Oct. 8

10:00 a.m. to Noon - Special Citizen Day

4 p.m. - Gates open

5 p.m. - Livestock Shows featuring sheep, goats, and pigs

5 p.m. - Rides open

6 p.m. - “Cal Cam’s Got Talent” Singing contest

8:00 p.m. to 11 p.m. - Mark Reeves and Twisted X

Saturday, Oct. 9

10 a.m. - Gates open

10:30 a.m. to Noon - Cal Cam’s Children’s Cooking Contest

11 a.m. - Rides open

2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. - “Gospel Singing”

5:30 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. - “D-Elvis Show” with Dennis Soileau

7:00 p.m. - Ultimate Bullfight

8:30 p.m. - Marty Haggard (Son of Merle Haggard)

Sunday, Oct. 10

9 a.m. to 10 a.m. - Livestock Show

Noon - Gates open

