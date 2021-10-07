Body of Jennings man recovered from Chicot Lake

Evangeline Parish, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said it recovered the body of a Jennings man from Chicot Lake Thursday after being notified about a missing boater Wednesday.

Enforcement agents are investigating a fatal boating incident that occurred in Evangeline Parish Wednesday, Oct. 6, according to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.

The body of Daniel R. Reed, 71, of Jennings, was recovered from Chicot Lake around 9 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 7, according to the LDWF

The LDWF said agents were notified about a missing boater around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday in Chicot Lake.

Agents responded immediately and began searching the area, according to the LDWF.

Agents, along with deputies from the Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office and Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office and Evangeline Parish Firemen and Chicot State Park Rangers, searched until around 3 a.m. Thursday, according to the LDWF.

The search crews resumed at first light Thursday and found Reed’s vessel in a cove, according to the LDWF.

His body was found shortly thereafter in close proximity to the vessel, according to the LDWF.

LDWF said it will be the lead investigative agency for this fatal boating incident.

The LDWF said it is unknown at this time what caused Reed to fall overboard, but they said he was not wearing a personal flotation device.

His body was turned over to the Evangeline Parish Coroner’s Office to determine an official cause of death, according to the LDWF.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.