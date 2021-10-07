50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Body of Jennings man recovered from Chicot Lake

The body of Daniel R. Reed, 71, of Jennings, was recovered from Chicot Lake around 9 a.m....
The body of Daniel R. Reed, 71, of Jennings, was recovered from Chicot Lake around 9 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 7, according to the LDWF(KNOE)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Evangeline Parish, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said it recovered the body of a Jennings man from Chicot Lake Thursday after being notified about a missing boater Wednesday.

Enforcement agents are investigating a fatal boating incident that occurred in Evangeline Parish Wednesday, Oct. 6, according to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.

The body of Daniel R. Reed, 71, of Jennings, was recovered from Chicot Lake around 9 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 7, according to the LDWF

The LDWF said agents were notified about a missing boater around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday in Chicot Lake.

Agents responded immediately and began searching the area, according to the LDWF.

Agents, along with deputies from the Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office and Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office and Evangeline Parish Firemen and Chicot State Park Rangers, searched until around 3 a.m. Thursday, according to the LDWF.

The search crews resumed at first light Thursday and found Reed’s vessel in a cove, according to the LDWF.

His body was found shortly thereafter in close proximity to the vessel, according to the LDWF.

LDWF said it will be the lead investigative agency for this fatal boating incident.

The LDWF said it is unknown at this time what caused Reed to fall overboard, but they said he was not wearing a personal flotation device.

His body was turned over to the Evangeline Parish Coroner’s Office to determine an official cause of death, according to the LDWF.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louis’ condition is unknown, and three others, who were inside the home, are now in custody,...
Police confirm escaped inmate Desmond Louis has died
Four of six injured in explosion at Westlake Chemical released from hospital
Four of six injured in explosion at Westlake Chemical released from hospital
Video commissioned by the I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge Task Force and shot by Porche Aerial...
I-10 Bridge Update: All lanes of bridge open
Reopenings and closures in SWLA

Latest News

Beauregard Parish officials discuss the death of 10-year-old Legend Williamson, of Lufkin,...
Officials discuss death at rodeo arena
Joshua Black, a 10-month-old infant, died after being thrown off Cross Lake bridge, allegedly...
Coroner releases name of infant whose body recently was pulled from Cross Lake
People need to get in the habit of dialing 1+ (area code) for phone numbers in the 504 and 337...
Change coming for some calls to 504 and 337 area codes
Lake Charles police arrests 13 people as part of two ongoing investigations.
Police: Barricade situation on Demarest Street result of investigation into shootings