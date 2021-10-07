Beauregard Parish Fair returns.

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Beauregard Parish residents are happy their fair is back this week.

“It’s awesome to have everybody back, and you can feel the excitement here,” said Sheriff Mark Herford.

Rides, food, and arcades were just a few of the eye-catching things people see as soon as they walk into the fairgrounds over in Deridder.

“You know, this is one of our premier events for Beauregard Parish every year, and like I said, the excitement that people are experiencing, and exhibiting is really touching for me,” he said.

But just how much was it missed?

“We were up in attendance by almost 500 from 2019,” said Beauregard Parish fair manager Kay Allen.

Being in the community for the last 92 years, Beauregard parish fair manager Kay Allen explains, as they bring it back this year, Covid-19 is still at the forefront.

“Our public school children will not be able to come as well as our nursing home residents, but we just decided to go forward as normal as we possibly could and just give the public some normalcy,” she said.

I spotted a few teachers walking around the fairgrounds Wednesday morning as they brought the fair to their students.

“We are filming a virtual field trip for our students because due to covid restrictions, we usually bring all of our students, they are kindergarten, preschool, and first graders, and so we wanted to get the fair and bring it to them,” said Danyelle McDade, a teacher at K.R. Hanchey Elementary.

Gary Crowe, who has been involved with the fair since 1961, tells me how it feels to see everyone back.

“Many years I’ve been here, and most of these people I know and I’ve seen a lot of them grow up,” he said. “So it really does me good to see a big fair.”

For more information, you can visit their Facebook page.

