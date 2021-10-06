Two lanes blocked on I-10 West at U.S. 171 due to overturned tractor-trailer
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 7:35 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, the two right lanes of I-10 West are blocked at US 171 due to an overturned tractor-trailer.
