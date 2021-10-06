SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 5, 2021

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 5, 2021.

Taylor Elaine Gibbs, 21, Orange, TX: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug.

Jerome Lamont Jackson, 52, Lake Charles: Instate detainer.

Carey Dwayne Lyons, 59, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (2 charges); resisting an officer; battery.

Annamarie Sunderbruch, 42, Sulphur: Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling; burglary of an inhabited dwelling.

Troy Pierce Williams, 42, Lake Charles: Attempted aggravated arson; attempted property damage under $1,000; attempted disturbing the peace.

Sheldon Anthony Caesar Jr., 25, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug (3 charges); production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug (5 charges); possession of a firearm by a felon; illegal carrying of weapons; possession of stolen firearms; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jimmy Kirk Loveless III, 39, Lake Charles: Resisting an officer; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Robert Ernie Perkins Jr., 34, DeQuincy: Probation violation (2 charges).

Tyre Deumon Edwards, 31, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug; obstruction of justice.

Scott Allen Stains, 40, Starks: Contempt of court; theft under $1,000 (2 charges); theft under $25,000; property damage under $50,000; out of state detainer.

Leonard Lyle Royster, 27, Lake Charles: Contraband in a penal institution; possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a firearm by a felon.

Kade Anthony Hernandez, 25, Sulphur: Child endangerment.

Cody Brandon Stelly, 45, Lake Charles: Aggravated assault (2 charges); illegal use of weapons; trespassing.

Kent Brandon Demary, 38, Lake Charles: Stalking.

Darris Rayshaun Johnson, 42, Rosenberg, TX: Possession of or dealing in illegally transferred weapons.

Derek Charles Frye, 37, Sulphur: Unauthorized entry of a place of business.

Terry Dewayne Montgomery, 36, Baton Rouge.

Coquise Wynette Richmond, 37, Lake Charles: Aggravated battery.

